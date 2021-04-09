Dassault rejects claim it paid middleman for Rafale deal | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

NEW DELHI: Dassault, the manufacturer of Gust fighter aircraft, has rejected the claim of a French media portal that the company, along with its affiliates, paid several million euros to an alleged Indian middleman in order to bag the deal for 36 fighter jets.
In a statement here on Thursday, Dassault said the deal went through numerous checks, including by the French anti-corruption agency, and no violations were detected, adding that the company had implemented strict internal procedures to prevent corruption for the last two decades.
“Numerous controls are carried out by official organisations, including the French anti-corruption agency. No violations were reported, notably in the frame of the contract with India for the acquisition of 36 Rafales (in 2016),” a Dassault spokesperson said.
“The contract with India has been established on a governmentto-government basis. This contract, as well as the offsets corresponding contract, meet the criteria established by these regulations and are being executed in full transparency between the various government and industrial partners,” he added.
French portal Mediapart claimed that the Enforcement Directorate did not investigate the payment Dassault and its subsidiaries made to the middleman, Sushen Gupta, despite “evidence” of him having obtained documents from the defence ministry which helped the French aircraft manufacturer clinch the Indian order for the r jets.
Significantly, Gupta is facing trial for for receiving payoffs in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal which was negotiated under the UPA. While opposing his bail plea before a special court in 2019, the ED had claimed that a diary retrieved from his Dubai-based chartered accountant Rajiv Saxena, an accused in money laundering cases, had revealed that he had paid Rs 50 crore to one ‘RG’.
“Dassault and Thales paid highly for Gupta’s know-how. They hired him at the beginning of the 2000s, at the very moment when India announced it was looking to buy 126 fighter jets,” the French news website claimed.
It quoted “evidence from the ED’s case file” to claim that the two French firms “paid him (Gupta) several million euros over the 15 years leading up to the signature of the contract”.
The article further said Gupta used shell company IDS to receive payments from Dassault, “the same system he employed in the ‘Choppergate’ scandal for which he now faces prosecution”.

