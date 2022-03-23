Dasvi: Amitabh Bachchan impressed by Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘different character’, Deepika Padukone reacts to her mention in trailer

Abhishek Bachchan shared the trailer of his upcoming film Dasvi on Wednesday. Ever since the trailer came out, the actor’s praises are pouring in. The most heartfelt congratulations came from Abhishek’s father Amitabh Bachchan. The legendary actor took to Instagram and wrote, “A father’s pride. He surprised everyone with his incredible portrayal of completely different characters in film after film… it is extraordinary to be able to do this so successfully!”

On his blog, Big B said that the trailer of Dasvi is “unbelievable”. He also explained the word Dasavi to his readers.

