Dasvi: Enjoyed ‘Dasvi’? It’s time to revisit these 10 social comedies – you won’t be disappointed!

Nothing and absolutely nothing works faster than a good laugh to restore your mind and body. Cinema has that restorative effect, especially when paired with a good dose of humour, wit and wisdom.

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film ‘Daasvi’ has been released on Netflix. Apart from Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam are playing important roles in the film directed by Tusshar Jalota. The social comedy chronicles the life of Chief Minister Gangaram Choudhary (Bachchan), who is sentenced to judicial custody. In ‘Dasvi’, it is shown that 50-year-old Chaudhary is going back to his studies to appear in the 10th standard examination. The film throws light on the importance of education.

There have been countless films before ‘Dasvi’, which have thrown light on social issues by infusing humor and wit.