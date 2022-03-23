‘Dasvi’ trailer hits the right chord, tickles the funny bone

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer ‘Daasvi’ has been garnering a lot of buzz ever since its announcement, and the official trailer proves why it is one of the most exciting films of the year. It is seen in the trailer that Abhishek blasts in his raw and rustic Jat avatar. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a ‘dhakad’ IPS officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a pleasant surprise as the spirited wife with the taste of her husband’s lovely chair. Talking about the trailer, Producer Dinesh Vijan says: “The trailer is a glimpse into the lovely world of Dasvi. Maddock has always supported content based cinema, and…