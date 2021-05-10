LATEST

Data shows tech workers moving to Miami — and fleeing San Francisco — during pandemic – Florida Politics

Some see the shift lasting well beyond the pandemic.

The buzz has been building for months that South Florida is building itself into an American tech hub. New data from LinkedIn reveal some numbers to support that narrative.

Kim Hart of Axios broke down the stats, which show the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area with a year-to-year increase of more than 15% in the number of tech workers, based on locations listed in LinkedIn users’ profiles. That was the biggest net gain of any major city Axios analyzed.

While the Axios article grouped the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area, Miami has been the major winner, with Fort Lauderdale still looking to capitalize on the economic migration seen over the past year. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has been actively recruiting companies and tech CEOs to consider making Miami their permanent home.

The piece looked at data from February 2020 — just before the pandemic’s outset in the United States — through this March. Houston placed second with a more than 10% bump, followed by the Dallas-Fort Worth area at 8.6% and Philadelphia at 8.1%.

San Francisco, meanwhile, saw a nearly 35% decline year-over-year in tech workers, according to the Axios analysis. While Silicon Valley remains a major tech haven, the past year of remote working allowed employees to move more freely. Attracted by the lower taxes in Florida and Texas, tech workers not only follow entire companies that relocate but also move even if the company keeps its Silicon Valley headquarters.

“Issues we used to think of as secondary, like quality of life, are increasingly primary,” Julie Samuels, CEO of Tech: NYC, told Axios. “We’re seeing that drive the dynamic around the tech sector nationwide.”

And AOL co-founder Steve Case said the shift might last beyond the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I clearly see momentum building, and it’s hard for me to imagine that the pandemic won’t be a permanent accelerant of people moving to places that have been historically overlooked,” Case said.


Post Views:
333

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
29
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
23
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
21
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top