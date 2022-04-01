Date and time India, TV Channel, Live Streaming, IST

WWE WrestleMania 38 2022 live streaming: WrestleMania 38 brings WWE back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for its second time hosting the biggest event on its annual super show. The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards. The biggest and oldest event of WWE will see the Head of the Table – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, by putting their Universal Championship and WWE Championship respectively at stake.