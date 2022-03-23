Date, History, Importance, Why do we celebrate Martyrs’ Day in India?

Martyrs Day 2022 in India: Martyrs Day is celebrated in India every year on 23rd March in memory of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. Martyrs Day 2022 Celebrated to mark the death anniversary of courageous freedom fighters- Sukhdev Thapar, Bhagat Singh and Shivram Rajguru. Martyrs Day 2022 provides an opportunity to the people of India to honor and remember their sacrifices for India’s freedom struggle.

On Martyrs Day 2022, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan will organize Martyrs Day in all 623 …