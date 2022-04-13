Date, kick-off time, venue and contenders for Europe’s showpiece event as Liverpool and Man City but Chelsea crash

The 2021/22 Champions League final is fast approaching the knockout stages as Europe’s best fight.

Europe’s most prestigious competition is at the end of the Final Eight stage and involves the continent’s top sides.

Getty Images Champions League underway for 2021-22 season

Of course for everyone involved there is a prize they crave – the title of being named as the best club in Europe.

While there are plenty of matches to take place between now and the end of the season, there is hope for many that they can secure their participation in Europe’s biggest match, the Champions League final.

2022 Champions League…