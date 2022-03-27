Daughter pays tribute to tragic Bernadette Connolly Mother’s Day

Bernadette Connolly’s daughter Jade has paid a Mother’s Day tribute to her grieving mother.

The 49-year-old woman went missing on January 7 at Donabet Beach and her body was later found on a beach in Blackpool, UK.

His funeral took place on 9 March at St Cronan’s Church, Swords, where he was remembered by his daughter as “beautiful, funny, kind and true”.

Jade posted a beautiful tribute to Bernadette at Donabette Beach today to mark Mother’s Day, Dublin Live Report,

In the sand he made a big heart with “ma’am” written in the middle and flowers were scattered all around it.

Jade posted on Instagram saying: “Happy Mother’s Day ma’am. You are the sun that’s in the sky… I love…