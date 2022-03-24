Davante Adams’ contract ‘flipped everything upside down’

The unprecedented player movement in 2022 can be seen as a game of dominoes as a whole, with one move leading to another, another to another. Moves and reverses.

To underscore the point, look no further than the trade of Davante Adams to Las Vegas, who has come up with a new contract that resets the bar for receivers. The move took Kansas City Chiefs Trading Star receiver Tyrek Hill straight to Miami on Wednesday.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz at AM 560 Sports in Miami On Thursday that progress was being made on a new deal for rapid widening in Kansas City, before the Adams deal stalled negotiations.