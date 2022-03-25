Dave Coulier celebrates being 2 years sober with candid photo

Dave Collier spoke candidly about a bloody Thursday incident that inspired him stop drinking from the table,

In a post shared on Instagram, the former “Full House” actor, best known for his role as the kind and joke-loving Uncle Joy, said that he has been sober since January 1, 2020.

“I decided to make decisions for my own well-being, my family, and the people around me who I love dearly,” he explained, explaining that he took a bender in the days following the mental and physical withdrawal. Started. a toll. “After 8 hours of drinking, laughing and weird stupidity, it felt like dog shit for two days,” he admitted. “I loved wine, but it didn’t love me back.”

the actor described It seemed like that was life…