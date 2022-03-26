Dave Grohl finally releases his full-length metal album – and it’s heavier than you’d ever imagine

After promising a full album of Dream Widow material after the release of Foo Fighters’ new horror film studio 666 Last month, Dave Grohl finally introduced eight tracks of unbridled heavy metal.

Grohl initially stated that he would have the Dream Widow album ready by February 25 – the film’s release date – however this did not materialise. The guitarist joked at the time that he thought the deadline was “going to kill” him.

But the album has finally arrived, and it’s heavier than we anticipated. Sure, Grohl said Recording of the album last month allowed them to “release” [his] inner thrash metal child”, but even that couldn’t prepare us for how hard the LP’s opener is. Encino Hit.

From its opening beat, the track sees Grohl…