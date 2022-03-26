Dave Grohl’s Metal EP Is Better in Theory Than in Practice

Published March 25, 2022

Dream Widow is the latest wacky brainchild of Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, who, along with Jim Rota of Fireball Ministry fame, performed most of the instruments on this debut EP. It is a spinoff of Fuzz’s recent horror film studio 666In which a fictional metal band called Dream Widow is brutally murdered while trying to record an album in a haunted house.

This isn’t the first time Grohl has delved into heavy metal. In 2004, he recorded and released an album from the project known only as Probot. That album included appearances from Lemmy and King Diamond.

Grohl’s devotion to all things metal is evident in the opener, “Encino,” which slides effortlessly from the lightning-fast beating to the drumming and chanting found on Sepultura’s more…