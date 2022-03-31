David Beckham and family ‘shaken’ after £40m London mansion burglary

Former England footballer David Beckham’s West London mansion was the target of a theft and according to a report in The Sun, items worth “thousands of pounds” were stolen. The report said the £40m burglary at Kensington’s home took place on the late evening of 28 February.

The break-in was discovered when David’s son, Cruz Beckham, returned home from a night out and found a broken window in a spare bedroom that had been “ravaged”.

The Sun further said that a Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed that officers responded to a report of theft at a residential address in the W11 area of ​​Kensington at 12.37 a.m. on March 1.

Many things have been reported…