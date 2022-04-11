David Beckham posts photos of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

David Beckham officially welcomed a new member to his family over the weekend after marrying eldest son, Brooklyn’s Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at the bride’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Celebrity searches at the ceremony included tennis icon Serena Williams, actress Eva Longoria and Mel C, a former Spice Girls bandmate of Victoria Beckham.

The groom’s mother Victoria posted a black and white photo of the happy couple on Instagram.

She captioned it with the message: “Congratulations Mr and welcome to the Mrs Beckham X family”.

Former England football captain David, who is now the chairman and co-owner of Inter Miami, shared the same picture.

He sent out a nearly identical message, tagging his wife, their kids and his new daughter-in-law.

“I love you…