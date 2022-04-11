David Beckham-Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham marries Transformers star Nicola Peltz, shares first pics | Hollywood

After dating for over three years, Brooklyn Beckham, the son of singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham and footballer David Beckham, has tied the knot with actor Nicola Peltz. They wed in a lavish ceremony at her family’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday. The wedding was attended by several Hollywood celebrities. On Monday morning, the newlyweds took to social media to share the first pictures of their dreamy wedding. Also read: David and Victoria Beckham’s London mansion robbed while family slept unaware

On Monday, Brooklyn and Nicola took to their Instagram pages to share pictures from the ceremony. They both posted a monochrome picture of Brooklyn leading Nicole by hand with both dressed in their wedding attires. Another picture gave a better look at Nicola’s flowing…