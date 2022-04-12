David Beckham’s expensive wedding gift to his son

people and royalty

When one loves, one does not count, it is well known. David Beckham took this saying literally as he has given a very expensive gift to his son on the occasion of his wedding.

This Saturday, April 9, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz said “yes” to each other during a ceremony in Florida. For this occasion, beautiful people made trips, family, friends and many celebrities. If all the guests were to spoil the happy couple, then undoubtedly the father of the groom was the most generous.

In fact, David Beckham offered him a 1954 Jaguar XK140 for the insane sum of 418,000 euros. The car has been completely renovated, refurbished and electrified. It has a special color specially made for Beckham and reserved for him. In other words, this very special color can never be used…