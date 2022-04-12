David Beckham’s lavish gift for his son Brooklyn’s wedding

On the occasion of the wedding of his eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, the ex-footballer split an exceptionally old car: a Jaguar XK140 from 1954.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz said yes on Saturday, April 9. To mark the event, former football star David Beckham presented his son and daughter-in-law with a £350,000 (417,000 euro) gift: a fully restored and electrified 1954 Jaguar XK140. Since June 2021, Victoria Beckham’s husband has been one of the investors in the British car restoration company Lunaz. at the request of…