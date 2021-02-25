David Fincher worked with Netflix for his next film, “The Killer”.

David Fincher’s last film Netflix “Munk” has been a great hit and has been critically acclaimed all over. Now David Fincher has returned again with the streaming giant to direct his next feature film, “The Killer”, inspired by a graphic novel of the same name by Alexis Nolant. David Fincher did nothing but praise for his previous hit and streaming service in his upcoming feature film.

Fincher’s upcoming film tells the story of a cold-blooded killer who begins to develop a conscience that eventually causes him to emotionally break down and contemplate the evil deeds he has been doing all along. Michael Fassbender is in talks with the team to portray this dark and emotional character of the killer. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, as both Michael Fassbender and his team, as well as the makers of Netflix, have not released official information about it.

David fincher His longtime friend Andrew will partner with Kevin Walker, who previously collaborated with him on “Se7en”, “Fight Club” and “The Game” and will write the film’s screenplay. The film is being produced by Sean Chaffin. David Fincher signed a four-year deal with Netflix last November to bring more content to the streaming service. Prior to Mank and The Killer, Finch has worked on Netflix’s hit show “Mindhunter”

Fincher’s last film, with Netflix “Munk”, has not only been a success, but has been honored with numerous accolades. Starting with the Golden Globes Awards, from the SAG Awards to the Critics’ Choice Awards, Munk has been able to grace almost all major award shows. Along with this, it is very much predicted that it can do well at the Oscars as well.