David Furnish celebrates ‘spectacular husband’ Sir Elton John as he turns 75

David Furnish wished his life partner Sir Elton John on his 75th birthday, saying he is a “great husband and a devoted father”.

Sir Elton this weekend celebrates the milestone birthday on March 25 ahead of the Oscars, which also marks the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation viewing party for the Academy Awards.

Furnish, who is the foundation’s president and who will host this weekend’s event, wrote on Instagram: “Sharing a moment of creation. To celebrate the creation of Elton Hercules John. He came to this planet 75 years ago today. And he’s been rocking and rolling ever since. “I can’t begin to imagine my life or the world without this wonderful, loving, kind, caring, handsome man. A wonderful husband and a deeply devoted father. Happy 75th birthday…

