David Goffin continues his winning streak on the gravel of Monte Carlo. ATP Monte Carlo (Mon)

David Goffin (ATP-47) has successfully picked up the thread in Monaco, two days after his ATP title in Marrakech. After an hour and a half he sent the Czech Jiri Leheka (ATP-99) home: 6-4 and 6-3.
After a period of doom and gloom, David Goffin seems to be reborn. They retained the crown after a successful week in Marrakech, their 6th consecutive win in Monaco.
In the first set Goffin forced a break in the fifth game, in the second set qualifier Leheka immediately lost his serve game and paid a price for it.
In the second round, Belgium’s number one player will take on Briton Daniel Evans (ATP-27).
If Goffin also takes the next hurdle, he will be in eighth place…
