David Goffin continues his winning streak on the gravel of Monte Carlo. ATP Monte Carlo (Mon)

After a period of doom and gloom, David Goffin seems to be reborn. They retained the crown after a successful week in Marrakech, their 6th consecutive win in Monaco.

In the first set Goffin forced a break in the fifth game, in the second set qualifier Leheka immediately lost his serve game and paid a price for it.

In the second round, Belgium’s number one player will take on Briton Daniel Evans (ATP-27).

If Goffin also takes the next hurdle, he will be in eighth place…