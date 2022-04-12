David Goffin dominates Jiri Leheka and advances to the second round

David Goffin played his first round at the Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo on Tuesday, two days after his breakthrough in the final of the ATP 250 tournament in Marrakech. Belgium’s N.1, ranked 47th in the world, who was invited directly to the final table, won the game in two sets – 6-4, 6-3 – and 1h29 against 20-year-old Jiri Leheka’s Czech Of. , 99th in the world and passed through qualifications.

After a four-game observation round, the Monegasque resident faced his opponent before confirming his break to avoid 4-2. Goffin then had to save five break points, including three in the last game, to win the first set (6-4).

Belgium N.1 have confirmed their good nature…