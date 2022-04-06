David Goffin settles in first round in Marrakech with qualifiers

Meeting a qualifier gave David Goffin perspective in Marrakech. Our compatriot was really able to survive in the first round.

Bosnian Damir Damir Doumhur can surprise at times, but Goffin’s qualifier didn’t get that chance. David Goffin was in the game from the start and immediately focused on the first three games. Avoiding a rebrake and then adding a second brake on top of that quickly became a concept in-flight with the first set.

Doumhur, who won two qualifying matches in Marrakech, provided more resistance in the second set. Goffin also got a break, but he quickly reversed it. Later, both the players did what they had to do on the basis of their service. Goffin was clearly better at the tiebreak. With 6-2 and 7-6 (7/3), the Lige player made it to the next round.