David Goffin turns his back on 13 months of struggle

TookTwo arms are raised to the sky, like a boxer who has just knocked. David Goffin flashed his worst nightmare from the Marrakech ring with a big smile on Sunday. Troubled by injuries in 2021 (hamstrings, ankles, knees) and in a crisis of confidence in 2022 (won only 6 matches before coming to Morocco), Belgium n1 have turned their back on 13 months of trouble where we counted more Compared to his exploits, his straight ouster (13 in 22 tournaments!), the last two dates back to his 5th title, winning in Montpellier in February 2021, and reaching the quarter-finals in Monte-Carlo almost a year earlier, Won 6th place in the world over Sasha Zverev.