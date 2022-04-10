David Goffin wins 6th ATP title in Marrakech!

Despite losing the first set, David Goffin managed to win his sixth title on the ATP tennis circuit in Marrakech. Belgium’s N.1, 74th in the world, playing in his 15th career final, won on Moroccan soil at the cost of Slovak N.1 Alex Molcan (ATP 65) in three sets: 3-6, 6- 3 and 6-3. The match ended after 1 hour 58 of play.

Goffin won his first tournament on the major circuit since his victory in Montpellier last year. It is only his second title on clay, following his first success at Kitzbühel in 2014. He lost his second final on clay in Gstaad in 2015 and has not reached a final on this surface since. I. Legios’ other four titles were won on sharp surfaces at Metz in 2014, Shenzhen and Tokyo in 2017, and Montpellier in 2021.

Leaves Marrakech after crossing 300 win milestone in Legois…