LATEST

“David Griffin did not trade me despite my trade request”: JJ Redick reveals how the Pelicans front office hung him out to dry this season | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"David Griffin did not trade me despite my trade request": JJ Redick reveals how the Pelicans front office hung him out to dry this season

JJ Redick is a 15-year NBA veteran, so he knows all about how front offices work. He reveals how David Griffin left him hanging all season.

It’s a cliche because it’s true – the fact that the NBA has always been and always will be a business. Players will always be treated like commodities on the stock exchange.

Redick was an integral part of the Philadelphia 76ers for 2 seasons. Now 36 years old, the sharpshooter made the playoffs for each of his first 13 seasons in the league. This streak was broken as he spent the past year and a half with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Also Read: “Nikola Jokic has had to carry a team, just like LeBron James does”: Alex English compares Nuggets case for MVP to Herculean efforts from the Lakers superstar

While Redick is no longer the player he was only 2 years ago, he still has significant value to a playoff team. You can never have enough shooting on your roster, and an all-time shooter like the Duke product is always a positive presence in your squad.

Despite all of these attributes, David Griffin held Redick out to dry. The latter went in-depth in his previous ‘Old Man and the Three’ podcast episode.

JJ Redick says NBA players should not trust David Griffin or the Pelicans’ front office

Redick revealed that he’d put in a trade request with Griffin before the start of this season. At the time, the former Cavs’ GM had stalled, asking Redick to try things out for a month.

JJ agreed to this prospect, but he knew what was coming under Stan van Gundy, with their history in Orlando. His playing time sank to a decade-long low as SvG attempted – unsuccessfully – to install a stouter defense.

Despite this, Redick says that Griffin did not trade him until it was absolutely necessary:

“I don’t think you’re going to get honesty from that front office, objectively speaking. That’s not an opinion, I just don’t think you’re gonna get that. I don’t think what happened with me is necessarily an isolated incident.”

Also Read: “Yikessss”: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears Star WR, Reacts To Russell Westbrook Devastating Poster Dunk

“Front offices around the league operate in their best interest. I get that. I understand that. Truthfully… I think I was a little naive thinking I was in Year 15 and I attempted to do things right throughout my career.”

“But in terms of this front office, yeah, it’s not something where I would expect certainly the agents who worked on this with me to ever trust that front office again.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
405
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
370
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
362
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
360
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
357
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
323
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
315
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
313
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
299
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
270
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top