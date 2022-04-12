The revival of his stars, with high-profile american buffalo Inaugurating Thursday on Broadway, playwright David Mamet is doing his best — or worst — to hit the headlines. Latest: The conservative Mamet told Fox News’ Mark Levine on Sunday night that “teachers are inclined, especially men because men are predators, to pedophilia.”

The objectionable action comes just days after Mamet’s appearance on HBO Real Time Ith Bill Maher, in which the playwright offered to falsely back a claim made in his new book Recession: The death of free speech and the cost of a free meal, When asked by Maher about his statement in the book that the left had attempted a coup during the last presidential election, Mamet admitted that he had “done the wrong thing.”

but his…