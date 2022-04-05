David McCormack vs. Armando Bacot A Matchup to Watch in the NCAA Championship

In a basketball world where elite guard play and sharpshooting are both cherished and prioritized, the outcome of this national championship game can be decided by the huge, physical players who make the most impact around the rim.

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, a 6-foot-10 center, has more double-doubles in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2021-22 than anyone recorded in a single season. and 6-foot-10 Kansas forward David McCormack struggled with a foot injury to bring his team to the title game.

Both teams are littered with players who have captured a few games to help their teams advance: Caleb Love of The Tar Heels scored 30 points against UCLA in the round of 16 and against Duke in the semifinals. Hit a dagger for 3 points, and Ochai Agbaji shot to Kansas…