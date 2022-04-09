David Moyes furious as pitch attacker stops West Ham attack vs Lyon

“There are some really idiots out there, aren’t they?”

Those were the words of BT Sport commentator Ian Darke after a pitch attacker blocked West Ham United’s attack against Lyon.

The incident happened late Thursday in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, which ended 1-1 in east London.

West Ham were playing with 10 men as Aaron Cresswell was dismissed just before half time. But despite their numerical losses, the Hammers were eager to make the most of their home advantage as London’s sold-out stadium carried them.

Although not all fans played their part. An “idiot” went rogue and fled the pitch in less than five minutes, forcing German referee Felix Zwer to stop play, just as West Ham was putting pressure on the opposition.

BT…