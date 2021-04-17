David Moyes says West Ham top-four finish would surpass

The Hammers would transfer into the highest three by beating Newcastle on Saturday.

David Moyes says a top-four Premier League end with West Ham would surpass the one he managed at Everton in 2005. Everton’s greatest marketing campaign in 11 years beneath Moyes noticed them end fourth and above Merseyside rivals Liverpool, who received the Champions League that season. Greater than a decade and a half on and West Ham’s unlikely bid for a Champions League place continues at Newcastle on Saturday, the place victory will transfer Moyes’ aspect into the highest three with Leicester in FA Cup motion this weekend.

“This is able to be an even bigger achievement (than Everton) as a result of that is my first full season at West Ham,” supervisor Moyes mentioned of the Hammers’ push for a top-four spot.

“Final 12 months once I got here in it was actually solely to keep away from relegation, and even the time earlier than it was to keep away from relegation.

“That is actually the primary time I have been given the chance to handle from a pre-season to the tip of the season and I’ve acquired myself difficult across the prime.

“At Everton I might been there for 3 or 4 years once I acquired them within the Champions League.”

Again-to-back 3-2 wins over Wolves and Leicester have saved the Hammers’ European ambitions on monitor.

West Ham even have a kind-looking run-in with solely two of their closing seven Premier League fixtures, at house to Chelsea and Everton, towards sides within the prime half of the division.

Moyes mentioned: “We did not all the time make Europe or make the Champions League at Everton, that is for positive. However most of my seasons at Everton we tended to be difficult up close to the highest.

“That is what I need to do at West Ham, that we will attempt to problem across the prime eight locations if attainable.

“It will not all the time be finished as a result of we dropped out of that at Everton as effectively over the interval. However we have had a very good development spurt this 12 months and I hope we will hold it going.”

Declan Rice and Michail Antonio stay absent with knee and hamstring points for the journey to Tyneside.

However Moyes says the pair are making progress and expects them to characteristic earlier than the tip of the season.

“We’re attempting to construct one thing right here and we imagine we’re firstly of it,” Moyes mentioned.

“It should by no means all the time go in a straight line or be upwards.

“Total we have had a very good season. We’re getting very near having an ideal season. However we all know we’ll need to win a bundle of the video games prior to now and the tip of the season.”