David Moyes shares worrying remark from Jarrod Bowen ahead of West Ham vs Everton start

Jarrod Bowen wins the game for West Ham United against Everton at London Stadium yesterday afternoon.

The 25-year-old hammer ace was injured for the best part of a month before yesterday’s clash with the Toffees.

ALSO READ: Jermaine Defoe says £18m ace probably West Ham’s best player

Bowen’s ankle and leg took longer than expected to recover and West Ham actually missed him during his absence.

Jarrod however is back now and is expected to be fully fitted and firing on all cylinders between now and the end of the season.

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The Best XI Isn’t Already Going To The 2022 World Cup

The former Hull City player came back with a bang against Everton yesterday.

David Moyes gave Bowen 70 minutes and…