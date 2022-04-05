David Seymour challenges Jacinda Ardern to meet defense expenses

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was challenged to bear defense spending. Photo/Mark Mitchell

It’s not every day that the Small-Government Act Party calls on Labor to spend more money, but that’s exactly what leader David Seymour did at Question Hour on Tuesday.

Seymour tried to impeach Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for a commitment to increase New Zealand’s defense spending to 2 percent as part of GDP, bringing it in line with Australia.

The 2 percent target has a symbolic value, as it is the level of defense spending that NATO countries have to target (not many).

Seymour asked whether Ardern acknowledged that “the global security situation is changing rapidly, and if so, would she commit to a route where New Zealand spends 2 percent on defence, because …