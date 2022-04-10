David Warner, Prithvi Shaw shine as Delhi Capitals score 215 in 5 vs Kolkata

The opening pair of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner feasted on a quality bowling attack before escaping a poor Delhi Capitals middle-order performance at 215 for 5 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Sunday.

If Shaw-Warner added 93 runs to set the stage, Shardul Thakur (29 not out from 11 balls) and Axar Patel (22 off 14 balls) added 49 runs in just 3.2 overs to end the innings in style.

Warner (61 off 45 balls) and Shaw (51 off 29 balls) were facing one of the deadliest pace attacks of this edition, but it was perhaps the best batting track to their advantage.

There was a layer of green, but it was more about holding the surface that was buoyant for anyone wishing to hit through the line.

Umesh Yadav (1/4 in 4 overs) made his first poor performance in this IPL, while…