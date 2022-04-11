David’s morning forecast – hot but windy today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Hotter this morning than Saturday, starting the day with temperatures around 50 degrees. Winds are once again blowing at a high speed, which is blowing from the southeast at a speed of 10-20 per hour. We may see some gusts of gusts up to 30 mph throughout the day, although winds will turn to the northwest this afternoon. Today will be more cloudy, but despite the clouds, we will still be in a good warm-up, the temperature in the subway this afternoon is running at 70. The temperature will cool down sharply this evening as the north westerly winds are pulling some cold air.

today’s forecast (Wow)

Temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Monday morning, but the winds will eventually begin to die down. We get a nice break from high winds for most of Monday, a light southwest wind in the afternoon….