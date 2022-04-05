Davina Mitchell, Fischer-Z and Frank Boizen complete the Niestival line-up

Kneistival again announced some names. Not only do some to the north descend into the neighboring Heldenplein, they also flow across the water into the coastal municipality. Names such as Davina Mitchell, Fischer-Z and Frank Boizen were added to the line-up. An extra reason to come to Knock-Heist on July 1, 2, and 3!

Frank Boijn is a master of Dutch pop music. His career is now 40 years old, so he knows better than anyone how to engage an audience. It closes in the evening on Saturday, July 2.

Davina Michel is one of the rising stars of the Netherlands. Her video went viral after P!nk commented on her cover of “What About Us”. His voice from his hit ‘Ho Hate Dance’ with Marco Borsato will be known to many. She will undoubtedly have the audience dancing on the first day of the festivities on Friday, July 1.

New wave band Fischer-Z from the UK will kick off the festival weekend on Sunday 3 July. Overall career spanning 42 years…