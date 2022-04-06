Davinia Vanmechelen also fell victim to the Red Flames: “But our physical demands are not too strict”. red flames

The (more or less forced) departure of Justian Oders caused a storm in the Red Flames a few months ago and now a second similar case has been linked to Davinia Vanmechelen.

“It bothers me that they haven’t told me about their choice,” Vanmechelen tells Sporza. “I didn’t even know they were going to release a story about physical parameters. No one in the union knows how it happened, but it was hard to read. My name has been blackened.”

At the Flames’ press conference, after the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Kosovo, national coach Ives Cernel defended his vision. “Our physical standards are certainly not very strict.”

“If those criteria were too strict, I would have to sack my entire staff who prepared them. They have been thoroughly discussed with the players as well. Davinia knew she was in the red zone.”

For the Serneels, the door to Vanmechelen never closes. “Answer and…