No Dvinia Vanmechelen (22) in the Red Flames’ selection for the crucial diptych in the World Cup qualifiers against Albania (7/04) and Kosovo (12/04). National coach Ives Cernells still chooses Vanmechelen – despite 44 caps – for the same reason, after goalkeeper Justien Oders fell next to the selection in October due to poor physical parameters. “It’s a shame, but I’m a Vanmechelen. I haven’t lost. And I owe a lot to the national team.”