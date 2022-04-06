Davinia Vanmechelen had a hard time with non-selection due to fat percentage

Davinia Vanmechelen was not selected for the Red Flames as her physical standards were not in order. But should it be the most important? She knows she has a problem with her weight, but… “Wouldn’t Hazard also choose if he’s a little overweight?”

His performance really speaks for itself. “I’m in the standard 90 percent goals, but they’ll have someone with a 15 percent fat percentage, so to speak, who garners a lower return than someone with 20 percent fat who plays well,” he wonders. does Newspaper,

“I was in a bit of a shock about my non-selection. I wasn’t informed in advance. Tough, six years later. Also because I had our national coach on the phone a week ago and then everything seemed fine So when I asked him again, he made it clear that things have to improve, especially with my weight.”


