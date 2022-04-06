Davinia Vanmechelen’s controversial non-selection: “Between the lines, I’m too fat to play with the red flames” | Red Devil

International ceasefire for the Red Flames which will travel to Albania and then Kosovo as part of the World Cup qualifiers. Davinia Vanmechelen will not be on the trip. The standard player learned through an Instagram post that he was not selected. According to the federation, she does not meet certain physical criteria.
Bad surprise for Davinia Vanmechelen. It was on social networks last Thursday that the Standard player discovered that she was not part of the Red Flames’ selection for a double trip to Albania and Kosovo. His name did not figure in the list shared by the federation’s official account.
“It bothers me that they didn’t tell me anything at first. I didn’t even know they would bring up the history of the setting…
