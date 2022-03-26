Dawn Ward breaks her silence after she was cleared of possessing cocaine and anti-Semitic abuse

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Don Ward has broken his silence yesterday after two Jewish men racially abused and processed cocaine as he took to Instagram to ‘thank all the people who have supported me’ .

Speaking about the ‘most painful and stressful period’ in his life, Ward said: ‘Anyone who knows me even from afar knows that I stand for equality of race, religion and sexuality and that I stand by these values. I will continue to live my life and take care of my children. do the same.’

Ward, 48, married to former Premier League footballer Ashley Ward, was charged with anti-Semitic abuses at Euston station on Jake Jacobs and his brother Sam.