Dawn Ward breaks silence after she is cleared of anti-Semitic abuse

D awn Ward has broken his silence after being acquitted by a jury of anti-Semitic abuse and cocaine possession.

Jake and Sam Jacobs on the Real Housewives of Cheshire star, 48, were accused of getting drunk at Euston station.

She was alleged to have slapped Jake in the face and yelled “shut up, you’re Jewish***” after calling him a “botox face” during a tense confrontation.

Police later found a small amount of cocaine in his handbag – but he was freed from drug possession after claiming it was not his.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to thank her friends and family for their support after she was acquitted by a jury at the Royal Court of Justice in London on Friday.

However, she admitted that she is still “plagued with tears and …