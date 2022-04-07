Day 1 Masters Update: Follow Tiger Woods at Augusta National

Augusta, Ga.- News and updates from Round 1 at The Masters, Times ET.

11:58: Tiger Woods missed the fairway with his opening tee shot, but luckily he avoided the right fairway bunker and saved a par, as thousands of fans thronged the entire first hole. Woods started off with two more Paras to settle in his round.

11:12 am: Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters before his opening round tee time.

The British had been suffering from back cramps in recent weeks. At the WGC-Dell match play in Austin two weeks earlier, he played only two holes of his opening match before conceding, then conceding his next two matches.

Casey has a strong record at Augusta National, with four finishes of sixth or better. He was supposed to play at 10:53 a.m. tee time, just before Tiger Woods’ group.