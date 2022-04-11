Day 3 Preview: Novak Djokovic, defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas Open Monte-Carlo campaign | ATP Tour

Tuesday’s action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters will see the conclusion of the singles opening round and the start of the second round, with three of the tournament’s top 10 in action for the first time.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic returned to the ATP Tour for the first time since February, while third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas faced a tough challenge as he defended his title at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

View Schedule , View Singles Draw | watch doubles draw

[1] N Djokovic (SRB) vs A Davydovich Fokina (ESP)

Djokovic will fight his fourth ATP Tour match of the 2022 season when he takes on 22-year-old Spaniard Alejandro Davydovich Fokina on Court Rainier III. After a quarter-final exit in Dubai, their only previous event of the year, the Serb is watching…