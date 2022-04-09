Day after protest by MSRTC workers, NCP demands Sharad Pawar’s security be upgraded- The New Indian Express

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Saturday wondered if the “attack” on the residence of party supremo Sharad Pawar in south Mumbai was a pre-planned conspiracy to create instability in the state and demanded that his security cover be upgraded.

A group of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) had staged a sudden protest outside ‘Silver Oak’, Sharad Pawar’s bungalow on Pedder Road in south Mumbai on Friday afternoon, accusing him of not doing anything to help them.

Some of the protesters had hurled footwear in the direction of Pawar’s residence.

Police have so far arrested 110 people in connection with the protest.

Incidentally, Pawar, a former Union minister, enjoys Z plus security…