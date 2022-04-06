Day center and retirees take free guided tours at the Botanical Garden » Municipalada de Córdoba

Activities take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Municipality of Córdoba launched the “Let’s Go to the Garden” program jointly conducted by the Secretariat of Social Policies, Inclusion and Coexistence, the Secretariat of Environmental Management and Sustainability and the Botanical Garden.

Through this program, older people with unique characteristics enjoy meeting their peers at a place of entertainment, where they also gain knowledge about plants and their conservation.

Tours offer tours of the six hectares of property’s trails. Accompanied by guides to the Botanical Gardens, visitors discover the region’s richness of biodiversity.

The objective of the program is all…