Day of high drama: How events unfolded in Pakistan today

NEW DELHI: The drama in Pakistan National Assembly ended almost as soon as it began.

The atmosphere was charged up with the Opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan set to be taken up by the house, and a likely voting on the same.

There were speculations that the opposition members might be prevented from reaching Parliament, or the trust vote process interrupted by engineered chaos.

However it was all peaceful and orderly as the session convened. This is how the day unfolded:

Inside parliament

Deputy speaker Qasin Khan Suri chaired the crucial session after opposition parties filed a no-confidence motion against Speaker Asad Qaiser.

He allowed infrmation minister Fawad Chaudhry to speak first.

“We were told that relations with Pakistan were dependent…