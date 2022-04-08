Day Trading Guide For Friday: 6 Stocks To Buy Or Sell Today — 8th April

Day trading guide for Friday: Following weak global cues and overnight losses in the US markets, Indian stock market ended in red territory for thirds successive session on Thursday. Nifty 50 index fell 168 points and closed at 17,639 whereas BSE Sensex ended 575 points lower at 59,034 levels. Nifty Bank index shed 75 points and closed at 37,557 levels.

According to stock market experts, currently secondary market is led by the non-institutional players who have begun to aggressively take profits in the face of balance sheet reduction by the US Fed. They expected little build-up for Friday session as today’s RBI Monetary Policy meeting may not bring in any positive surprise.

Day trading guide for stock market today

On…