With daylight savings officially on today, many Australians begin the biannual tradition of feeling a little confused and off-kilter after changing clocks.

But what if we did away with ritual altogether?

Critics of Daylight Saving Time say that changing the clocks twice a year is bad for our health and can lead to more car accidents.

Proponents of permanently rotating the clock forward claim it will Truly preventing accidents, reducing crime and reducing seasonal depression.

Debate has raged in the US after the US Senate unexpectedly voted to make daylight saving time permanent from 2023.

Although there are still several hurdles to become law, the Sunshine Protection Act went through the Senate unanimously.

But there’s a problem: the bill passed…