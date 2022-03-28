Daylight Saving Time Begins: Ziewolde’s Fjords Are Protesting 400 Watches From Queen Elizabeth Today

“So far I have been able to make all the watches,” says the Dutch expert. “Finding parts in particular can be a challenge. Because the material is so old, sometimes there is only one solution: copying a replacement part yourself.”

Fjödor van den Broek, who hails from Ziewolde, had more than six years of training and several years of work experience before moving to the castle’s palace. Queen came to work “But if I can’t figure it out, I can always ask a colleague for advice elsewhere. And luckily there’s a long history of reports I can consult: documents that actually track those repairs.” Which have been done over the years.

clock history

The function of the antique clocks in the palace and beyond has changed over the years. Now everyone has their watch on the phone, or as a watch, and they often run more accurately, says van den Broek. “But it used to be the only source of timekeeping for the people in the palace….