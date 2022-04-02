Daylight saving time ends: Millions of Australians will get extra hours of sleep as clocks fail again

It’s time to rewind your clock – here’s what it means for you.

Millions of Australians will get an extra hour of sleep on Saturday night as daylight savings ends.

In New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and Norfolk Island, clocks will go off for one hour at 3 a.m. on Sunday.

The timing change – which occurs on the first Sunday of April every year in the above states and territories – means that as the country approaches winter, it will already be darker.

Smartphones and other clever devices will automatically update the time, while clocks and analog clocks will have to be wound back…